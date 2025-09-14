Insider Buying: Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Insider Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 30,900,000 shares in the company, valued at C$21,939,000. The trade was a 0.98% increase in their position.

Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 200,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 500,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 125,667 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,443.43.

Rackla Metals Trading Up 22.0%

RAK opened at C$1.00 on Friday. Rackla Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

