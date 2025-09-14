AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 5,825 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,525,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,292,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 282,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,195,000 after purchasing an additional 189,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,466,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total transaction of $13,729,567.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,724.38. This represents a 97.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total transaction of $3,163,371.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,221 shares in the company, valued at $25,483,292.67. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,256. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $348.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $465.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

