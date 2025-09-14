AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

