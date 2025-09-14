Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Brokerage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of REAX opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.40 and a beta of 1.05. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $540.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Real Brokerage announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth about $50,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 112.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 120,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 143.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 45.8% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

