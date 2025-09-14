Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Grace Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:GRCE opened at $3.15 on Friday. Grace Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Grace Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grace Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,686,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grace Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grace Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grace Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grace Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grace Therapeutics Inc is a late-stage biopharma company advancing GTx-104, its novel injectable formulation of nimodipine which addresses high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Grace Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Acasti Pharma Inc, is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

