Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Grace Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2%
NASDAQ:GRCE opened at $3.15 on Friday. Grace Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.
Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Grace Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grace Therapeutics
About Grace Therapeutics
Grace Therapeutics Inc is a late-stage biopharma company advancing GTx-104, its novel injectable formulation of nimodipine which addresses high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Grace Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Acasti Pharma Inc, is based in Princeton, New Jersey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grace Therapeutics
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Grace Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grace Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.