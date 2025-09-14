Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Ellington Credit from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Ellington Credit Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE EARN opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. Ellington Credit has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 19.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,700.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 773,169 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 608,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 306,192 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellington Credit by 1,107.9% in the first quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Ellington Credit by 103.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 186,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

