Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of INBS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 346.22% and a negative return on equity of 231.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:INBS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 613,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 8.88% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.