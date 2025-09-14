Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Trading Up 3.5%
Shares of INBS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.75.
Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 346.22% and a negative return on equity of 231.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions
Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intelligent Bio Solutions
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.