Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:RSI opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.90. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.98 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,984,197.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,017,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,658,878.69. This represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 446,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $8,185,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,975.05. The trade was a 96.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,650,067 shares of company stock worth $44,110,755. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1,617.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,133,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,754,000 after buying an additional 5,776,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $29,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 100.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,372,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 1,191,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,337,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 973,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $11,222,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

