AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Get AZZ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZZ

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%.AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $2,939,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 183,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,305,724.70. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AZZ by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $16,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $11,701,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.