Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

