AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.6250.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5%

AGNC stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,408.0%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 47.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 961,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 307,516 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 23,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

