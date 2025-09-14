Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $28.88

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.6471.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $659,424.36. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $553,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,473.40. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

