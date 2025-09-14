CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Receives $77.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.9286.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of KO opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. CocaCola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 402,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

