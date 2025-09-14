Brokerages Set SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $256.38

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.3750.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $247.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

SBA Communications stock opened at $199.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.12. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $186.81 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The firm had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

