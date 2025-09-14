Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ FY2029 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $210,410.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,823.38. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

