Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WBD has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 16.7%

WBD opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,000. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,352. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.