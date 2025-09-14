Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $716,450.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,034.48. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BC Partners PE LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $7,142,402,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,187,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,332,000 after buying an additional 1,852,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after buying an additional 2,654,496 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 231.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,323,000 after buying an additional 3,232,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,146,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,818,000 after buying an additional 312,795 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.