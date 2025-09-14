Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut to “Hold” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

