Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,333,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,913,000 after acquiring an additional 441,851 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,315,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,207,000 after acquiring an additional 422,618 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,310,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,042,000 after acquiring an additional 421,279 shares in the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 4,228,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,567,000 after acquiring an additional 501,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,640,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after acquiring an additional 442,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

