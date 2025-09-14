Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

GROY has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gold Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

NYSE GROY opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $649.49 million, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Amundi lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 300.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 1,918.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 990,515 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 594.7% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 513,636 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 496.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 377,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 314,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 42.8% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 629,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

