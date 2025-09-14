Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.59.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ETN stock opened at $366.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.39. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.