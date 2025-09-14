Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 14,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 145.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 133,274 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

