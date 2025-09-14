Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $290.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.73. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 181.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 280.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 65.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

