Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Hold”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRML

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.