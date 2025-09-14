Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.