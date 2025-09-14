CIBC Increases Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target to $130.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBRK. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Get Rubrik alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. Rubrik has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 16,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,519,558.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,403.74. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 21,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $1,968,336.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,803.86. This trade represents a 75.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,586 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,628 over the last 90 days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.