Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $152.36 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $123.40 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 8.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

