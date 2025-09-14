ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.48 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $336,373.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 819,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,740.70. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 78,058 shares of company stock worth $1,744,200 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 125.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 76,688 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% during the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 60.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

