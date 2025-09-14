ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.48 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at ACRES Commercial Realty
In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $336,373.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 819,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,740.70. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 78,058 shares of company stock worth $1,744,200 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ACRES Commercial Realty
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.