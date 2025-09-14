Barclays Cuts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $74.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.12.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:CARR opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $234,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 717,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Carrier Global by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.