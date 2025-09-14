Piper Sandler Cuts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $60.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares set a $71.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.45%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.