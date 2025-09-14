DA Davidson Cuts Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target to $20.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.40. Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.59 million. Lakeland Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently -4.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.5% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 34,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 189.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.