Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Hinge Health stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. Hinge Health has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNGE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

