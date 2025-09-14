Piper Sandler Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $29.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.42.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in PBF Energy by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,028,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 755,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,600,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.