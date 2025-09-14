Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 73.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 61,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $50,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

