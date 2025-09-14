Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

