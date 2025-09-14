NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $20.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price target on NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,075.00%.

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 316,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,657.54. This trade represents a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

