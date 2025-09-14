Gerdes Energy Research Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$77.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by Gerdes Energy Research from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.67.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$57.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$54.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.20. The stock has a market cap of C$70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.59 and a twelve month high of C$58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

In related news, insider Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.57, for a total transaction of C$5,757,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,791,108.74. This represents a 67.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 25,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.99, for a total transaction of C$1,432,478.57. Insiders sold 165,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

