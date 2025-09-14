Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Puma Stock Performance

PMMAF stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Puma has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

