Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Lowered to $187.00 at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.82.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $172.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $151.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,564,000 after buying an additional 4,977,006 shares during the last quarter. TLT Family Holdco ULC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $865,442,000. LCC Family Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,253,000. SEG Family Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,930,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $275,036,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

