Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Down 68.0% in August

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,600 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the August 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.