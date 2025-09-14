Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. Workiva has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 313.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 78,544 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth $569,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Workiva by 598.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $3,970,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

