Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.50 and a 200-day moving average of $212.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,921,000. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 44,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in shares of Apple by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 71,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

