Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Insider Buys £497,430 in Stock

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Elliott purchased 5,527,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £497,430.

Active Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.22. Active Energy Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.03 and a 1 year high of GBX 0.79. The company has a market cap of £446,000.00, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Active Energy Group alerts:

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.