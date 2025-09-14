Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Insider Buys £497,430 in Stock

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Elliott purchased 5,527,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £497,430.
Active Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.22. Active Energy Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.03 and a 1 year high of GBX 0.79. The company has a market cap of £446,000.00, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.92.
Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Active Energy Group Company Profile
Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Active Energy Group
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.