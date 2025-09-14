Insider Buying: Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Insider Buys £35,960 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Andrew Benitz purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 per share, with a total value of £35,960.

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock opened at GBX 125.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 69.26, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 165. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,155.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.86.

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (2.13) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jersey Oil and Gas Plc will post -1040.4717197 earnings per share for the current year.

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

