Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:QUMSU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Quantumsphere Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:QUMSU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 15th. Quantumsphere Acquisition had issued 7,200,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Quantumsphere Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Get Quantumsphere Acquisition alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quantumsphere Acquisition

Quantumsphere Acquisition Price Performance

Quantumsphere Acquisition Company Profile

NASDAQ QUMSU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Quantumsphere Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

(Get Free Report)

We are a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 23, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability. We are formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantumsphere Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantumsphere Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.