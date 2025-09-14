Schroders (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £252.96 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 per share, with a total value of £252.96.
Richard Oldfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 11th, Richard Oldfield acquired 62 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 per share, for a total transaction of £245.52.
- On Thursday, July 10th, Richard Oldfield purchased 65 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 383 per share, with a total value of £248.95.
Schroders Stock Performance
Schroders stock opened at GBX 375.60 on Friday. Schroders plc has a one year low of GBX 283.40 and a one year high of GBX 428.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,684.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDR shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 435 target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 373 price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 390 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 387.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
