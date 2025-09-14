Schroders (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £252.96 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 per share, with a total value of £252.96.

Richard Oldfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroders alerts:

On Monday, August 11th, Richard Oldfield acquired 62 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 per share, for a total transaction of £245.52.

On Thursday, July 10th, Richard Oldfield purchased 65 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 383 per share, with a total value of £248.95.

Schroders Stock Performance

Schroders stock opened at GBX 375.60 on Friday. Schroders plc has a one year low of GBX 283.40 and a one year high of GBX 428.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,684.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schroders ( LON:SDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 9.10 EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDR shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 435 target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 373 price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 390 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 387.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schroders

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.