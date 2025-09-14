Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £149.15 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris O?Shea purchased 95 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 per share, with a total value of £149.15.

CNA stock opened at GBX 160.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 112.99 and a 1 year high of GBX 169.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,485.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7 EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 155 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180.80.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

