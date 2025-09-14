Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £149.15 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris O?Shea purchased 95 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 per share, with a total value of £149.15.
Centrica Price Performance
CNA stock opened at GBX 160.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 112.99 and a 1 year high of GBX 169.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,485.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7 EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.
