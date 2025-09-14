Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Insider Acquires £150.96 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark bought 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 per share, for a total transaction of £150.96.

Martyn Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Martyn Clark acquired 82 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 per share, for a total transaction of £150.06.

On Thursday, July 10th, Martyn Clark purchased 79 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 per share, for a total transaction of £148.52.

CRST stock opened at GBX 152.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140.10 and a twelve month high of GBX 200.20.

Crest Nicholson ( LON:CRST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 2.20 EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Analysts anticipate that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

