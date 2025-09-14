ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, September 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, September 15, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a negative net margin of 122.10%.The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,897 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.