Ribbon Communications’ (RBBN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $6.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $676.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $34,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 343,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,031.52. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Redington sold 155,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $626,399.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,129.28. This trade represents a 91.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,300 shares of company stock valued at $801,173 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

